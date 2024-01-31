Belgee plant manufactures 67,800 vehicles in 2023, with 52,000 exported to Russia

MINSK, January 31. /TASS/. The Belarusian-Chinese enterprise Belgee produced 67,800 passenger cars in 2023, with 52,000 cars exported to Russia, according to Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Pyotr Parkhomchik.

"With the assistance of our Chinese partners, we began to develop capabilities. A one-of-a-kind Belgee plant was constructed between Zhodino and Borisov. Over the past year, 67,800 passenger cars were built there, with 52,000 exported to Russia," SB. Belarus today publication quoted him.

According to him, this is an enormous success for the business. The next step is to localize the component base.

Earlier, members of the Belarusian Automobile Association reported that by the end of 2023, Geely automobiles from the Belgee enterprise became the country’s sales leaders. Last year, the share of Chinese car sales increased from 31.7% to 82.6%. At the same time, Geely held an 87.4% share of the Chinese brand sales structure in 2023. In 2022, the facility produced about 25,000 vehicles.