Sales at Made in Russia fair in China surpass $200,000 — Russian Export Center

SHENYANG /China/, January 31. /TASS/. Guests at the Made in Russia Festival and Fair that is taking place in Shenyang, the capital of the Liaoning Province in northeastern China, purchased Russian goods worth 19 mln rubles ($210,000) during the first days of its work, the press service of the Russian Export Center (REC) reported.

"During the opening days of the Festival and Fair of Russian goods in China, Russian products worth over 19 mln rubles were sold. Moreover, Russian goods presented at the fair are also available online in 14 accredited national stores at eight Chinese marketplaces where on the first day of the Festival and Fair, Chinese consumers bought 44.2 mln rubles ($489,000) worth of Russian products," the press service said.

Such big numbers were made possible thanks to popular bloggers in China with a total media outreach of around 45 mln people streaming the event, the REC added.

The first Festival and Fair presenting goods branded as Made in Russia, opened in the city of Shenyang on January 27, and in Dalian on January 28. The event is aimed at increasing awareness about Russian agricultural products, their quality and uniqueness among Chinese end consumers. More than 150 companies from 41 Russian regions are taking part in the event, presenting almost 1,500 items of goods from ice cream and seafood to grain and alcoholic beverages. The fair will run until February 4.

Liaoning Vice Governor Jin Guowei said earlier at a conference on Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation in Shenyang that a Chinese company purchased products worth 1 bln yuan (or almost $140 mln) on the first day of the Made in Russia Festival and Fair.