MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for February 1 at 89.6678 rubles, which is 38 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The regulator raised the official euro exchange rate by 33 kopecks to 97.1149 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was raised by 5 kopecks to 12.458 rubles.