Gazprom Board to discuss annual meeting of shareholders on February 1

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/ The Board of Directors will discuss the annual general meeting of shareholders at its meeting on February 1, the Russian gas holding said.

The Board will consider items for the agenda of the annual general meeting and proposals on nominations to the internal audit committee of the company.

The previous annual general meeting of Gazprom shareholders was held on June 30, 2023 in absentia. Shareholders resolved at that time not to announce and not to pay 2022 dividends and the new Board was approved for the tenure of three years.