Russian stocks up as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.17% to 3,201.48 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged up by 0.05% to 1,123.14 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:24 a.m. (07:24 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.21% at 3,202.9 points, while the RTS was down by 0.03% at 1,122.17 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.21% at 89.91 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.16% at 97.34 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.39% at 12.487 rubles.