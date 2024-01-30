Iran expects shift to payments in national currencies in BRICS to step up — MFA

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Tehran expects the shift to payments in national currencies within BRICS to increase during Russia’s chairmanship, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on economic issues, the republic’s BRICS Sherpa Mehdi Safari said at the meeting of Sherpas and sous-Sherpas of BRICS countries in Moscow.

"As far as 2024 is concerned we hope that the economic and financial direction of cooperation, in particular, the issues of the banking sector, payment instruments, cancellation of cross-national currency and the use of national currencies will be solved," he said.

The Iranian side plans to participate actively in BRICS events this year, the diplomat added. "We are also ready to work on all necessary solutions and documents for the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan in October," he noted.