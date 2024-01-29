Russia pea exports up 2.6-fold in 2023 to 2.9 mln tons — Agroexport

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s pea exports climbed 2.6-fold in 2023 compared with 2022 to 2.9 mln tons, the Agroexport center at the Russian Agriculture Ministry reported.

"In 2023, Russia’s pea exports increased 2.6-fold to record 2.9 mln tons," the report said.

Supplies to the Chinese market, which opened for the Russian pea at the end of 2022, drove the growth, Agroexport said. As a result, more than 1 mln tons of pea were delivered from Russia to China last year.

Among top three importers of Russian pea were China, Spain and Turkey in 2023.