Rosatom head expects to meet with Grossi soon

ST. PETERSBURG, January 29. /TASS/. Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev expects to meet with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Raphael Grossi soon.

"Of course, we will [meet]. We hope that it will happen in the middle of the month," Likhachev told reporters.

Earlier, Grossi said that he intended to visit "Zaporozhye, Kiev and Russia" in the near future.

According to the Rosatom chief, the agenda for the upcoming conversation will "cover everything." "From practical issues of Russia's participation in the IAEA to serious issues of nuclear safety in general, in particular, at the facilities we are building, and the ones we own and manage," Likhachev explained.

He noted that before that Grossi plans to go to the Zaporozhye NPP, where a routine rotation of personnel is expected. "And we will go over how things are going, including the work of the [IAEA] mission and his (Grossi - TASS) personal visits to the Zaporozhye plant," the Rosatom chief summarized.