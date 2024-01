STRELNA, January 28. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is not planned, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[A meeting] with the president - no," Peskov said when asked about such plans.

Earlier, Grossi said that he intended to visit the Zaporozhye Region, Kiev and Russia in the near future.