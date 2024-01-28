Russia, India raising military-technical cooperation to new level — source

NEW DELHI, January 28. /TASS/. Western countries are making efforts to establish military-technical cooperation with India, which has been in place between Moscow and New Delhi since long, and which they are now raising to a new level, a source from the Indian defense circles told TASS.

According to the source, Russia-India ties on the track of military-technical cooperation are "truly unique and time-tested."

"Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation was being established under the Make in India rules even before this program was widely publicized. Almost 1,000 T-90 tanks and 300 Su-30MKI airplanes have been produced in India," he reiterated.

The source emphasized that "unlike Western competitors, Russia, a major arms supplier to India, does not link this cooperation to political requirements and offers Indian partners the fullest possible transfer of advanced technologies." Defense suppliers from Russia are doing their best to put into practice contracts with India and, which is no less important, develop other promising areas of military-technical cooperation, the source stressed.