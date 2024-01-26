Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Friday

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian stock market was slightly volatile on Friday, like all previous sessions of the trading week.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index grew by 0.17% to 3,163.21 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index decreased by 0.84% to 1,109.95 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate increased by 0.11% to 12.49 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate went up by 0.84% to 89.73 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate rose by 0.90% to 97.41 rubles.

"The Moscow Exchange index has not accumulated sufficient strength to reach the level of 3,200 points. The weakening ruble provided some support to the shares today, but the price decline in oil and the approaching weekend neutralized the advantage of the currency factor," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

The increase in caution in sentiment this past week could also have been caused by the intensification of the sanctions news, in particular, news about the EU preparing a new anti-Russian sanctions, the expert added.

On Friday, the growth leaders were Yandex shares (+3.45%), Ozon receipts (+2.15%), VK securities (+1.62%), OGK-2 shares (+1.52 %), preferred shares of Bashneft (+1.35%) and securities of Gazprom Neft (+1.25%).

The decline leaders were Qiwi securities (-1.74%), LSR shares (-1.42%), Cherkizovo shares (-1.20%), Gazprom securities (-0.99%), securities of Detsky Mir (-0.85%) and shares of Polymetal (-0.84%).

BCS World of Investments expects that on Monday, January 29, the MOEX index will be 3,125-3,225 points, at the dollar exchange rate will vary between 88 and 91 rubles.

According to the forecast of Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX index will fluctuate in the corridor of 3,100-3,200 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate may move in the range of 88-90 rubles, the euro—to-ruble rate will vary in the corridor of 96-98 rubles, the yuan—to-ruble rate will remain within the range of 12.2-12.7 rubles.