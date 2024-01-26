Putin tasks cabinet, Rosneft with drafting proposals on projects in genetics

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the cabinet and Rosneft with drafting proposals on development of the company’s projects in the area of genetic technologies, according to a corresponding instruction given following a meeting with participants of the 3rd Young Scientists Congress in November 2023.

"The government of the Russian Federation should draft jointly with PJSC Rosneft Oil Company and present proposals on development of projects being implemented by this joint-stock company as a technological partner of the Federal scientific and technical program for development of genetic technologies for 2019-2030," according to the instruction.

Proposals are to be presented by June 15, with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin in charge.