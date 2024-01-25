Flexible export duty rate to be 4.5% in February 2024

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The customs export duty pegged to the ruble rate will have the rate of 4.5% from February 1 to 29, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development says on its official website.

The Russian government introduced flexible export duties for certain goods to protect the domestic market last September. Duties came into force from October 1, 2023 and are pegged to the ruble rate, Duties will be effective until the end of this year, with their rate varying from 0 to 10% for different goods.

The duty will largely range from 4% to 7%, depending on the national currency rate. It will be zero for the rate of 80 rubles against the dollar, 4% for 80-85 rubles against the dollar, 4.5% for 85-90 rubles, 5.5% for 90-95, and 7% for the rate above 95 rubles against the dollar.