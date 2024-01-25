Gazprom launches two helium units of Amur Gas Processing Plant

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Gazprom put into operation two out of three helium units of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP) without a Western licensor in 2023, the Russian gas holding said.

"The Amur GPP is the world’s largest helium producer. It will produce 60 mln cubic meters of this valuable gas after reaching full capacity. Gazprom put two helium units of the plant to design conditions in 2023. Equipment startup was provided without participation of a Western licensor. Construction of the third unit is currently underway at the plant," the gas holding said.

Liquid helium is supplied in special thermally insulated containers to the world’s largest helium hub of Gazprom in the Primorsky Region. Over 110 insulated containers with more than 470 metric tons of liquid helium produced by the Amur GPP were shipped to Russian and overseas consumers since September 2023. Gazprom has recently engaged a number of manufacturers in organizing serial production of thermally insulated containers.

"The Asia-Pacific Region is the world’s largest importer of helium. According to a preliminary estimate, the share of Asia-Pacific countries in global consumption was about 35% in 2023. It is expected that helium demand will continue growing in the Asia-Pacific Region. Helium consumption is also forecast to grow in Russia," Gazprom noted.

The company also built a helium concentrate membrane recovery unit at the Chayandinskoye Field in Yakutia.