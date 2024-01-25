Russia, India discuss supplies via Vladivostok-Chennai route — official

NEW DELHI, January 25. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian and Indian companies have discussed organization of supplies via the Vladivostok-Chennai route, Russia’s Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Anatoly Bobrakov told TASS, adding that the meeting received a great deal of attention from both countries’ business communities.

The first working seminar is taking place in India’s Chennai devoted to the development of the Vladivostok-Chennai transport corridor, with Bobrakov, Indian Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and representatives of business and relevant state structures of the two countries participating.

"This is the first time that such a meeting is taking place. It has received a great deal of attention, including 35 delegates from the Russian side and more than 100 from the Indian side. We have been moving in this direction for a long time. Two years ago, it was decided to draft a feasibility study, the Chennai port readied it, formed an offer, made calculations on the volume of goods that they are ready to buy from the Far East. I think that within the framework of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation we will organize another business mission to India, as well as invite Indian companies to the Far East," Bobrakov said.

The Russian delegation includes 20 business representatives on four areas, which include coking coal, oil, liquefied gas and container transportation, fertilizers. "Those four blocks are areas of interest of Indian businesses and India overall on supplies via this route," he noted.

The basis for the development of the Vladivostok-Chennai route is to be formed by the two countries’ companies through deciding on volumes and terms of supplies, after which the governments of Russia and India will take decisions as required for boosting trade turnover. "We together with Indian authorities have created an efficient platform for cooperation of business on the mentioned export areas. On our side we will monitor the dynamics of negotiations between Russian and Indian companies regarding how much the announced basic interests of Indian entrepreneurs on import of Russian goods are implemented, and then we will take respective decisions. A number of Indian businessmen have already asked whether a similar seminar will be held in Russia. We will think about it as well," Bobrakov explained.