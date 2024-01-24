Agricultural export revenues above $45 bln in 2023 — Russian Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian agricultural export revenues were for the first time above $45 bln in 2023, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"Revenues from supplies to international markets in 2023 were for the first time above $45 bln. The indicator will be even higher according to results of additional calculations," Patrushev said, cited by the agricultural ministry’s press service.

High production indicators made possible for Russia to confirm again the net exporter status for agricultural products, he added.