Milk production in Russia reach 33.5 mln metric tons in 2023 — agriculture minister

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Milk production in Russia as of the end of 2023 stood at 33.5 mln metric tons, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"Speaking about 2023 results, we produced milk in the volume of 33.5 mln metric tons; this is a very good result. This figure is almost 0.5 mln metric tons higher than a year earlier," Patrushev said.

Raw milk production is growing in Russia over the last five years, the minister stressed. "Such growth was even 700,000 - 800,000 metric tons in certain years," Patrushev noted.