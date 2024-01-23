Russian government supports renewal of compulsory sales of currency revenues

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian government supports the extension of measures on compulsory sales of currency revenues by the largest exporters until the end of 2024, the Cabinet says on its official Telegram channel.

"Introduced measures showed its efficiency and helped to stabilize the situation on the domestic currency market on account of achieving a sufficient currency liquidity level. It can be noted at present that exporters, according to data available, are generally complying with requirements of the presidential decree," First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said in a comment.

"This provided an opportunity of covering the shortage of currency required for importers to keep deliveries of products to our countries. A proposal is being prepared now to renew the effect of these measures until the end of this year," Belousov added.