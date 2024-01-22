Official contemplates stricter warehouse regulations after Wildberries fire

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Stricter regulations may need to be imposed on Russian warehouses after a Wildberries center caught fire recently, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"If it is necessary, probably more requirements can be made as regards the placement and functioning of such facilities," Evtukhov said.

Fires have occurred not only at warehouses but also at other facilities, the deputy minister noted. Safety at such facilities is quite clearly regulated now.

On January 13, a fire broke out at one of the online retailer’s warehouses in St. Petersburg.