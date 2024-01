MADRID, January 19. /TASS/. Spain received more than 84 mln foreign tourists last year, surpassing the pre-pandemic level, the Europa Press news agency reported citing the kingdom’s industry and tourism ministry.

The number of guests arriving from other countries to Spain in 2023 was 1% higher than that in the record 2019.

Total expenses of foreign tourists exceeded 108 bln euro last year, roughly 17% higher than in the pre-pandemic 2019.