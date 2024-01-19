Sber withstands over 600 DDoS attacks since start of special military op — bank official

SIMFEROPOL, January 19. /TASS/. More than 600 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on the computer systems of Russian financial services giant Sberbank, which does business under the "Sber" brand name, have been conducted since the beginning of the special military operation, Deputy Sberbank Board Chairman Stanislav Kuznetsov said, adding that no major incidents have been registered so far in 2024.

"More than 600 [DDoS] attacks have been conducted on Sberbank since the beginning of the special military operation, with none of them having produced the [hackers’] desired results. In particular, Sberbank successfully repelled 124 DDoS attacks last year. Regarding 2024, it also started actively in terms of repelling DDoS attacks as well, although we have not registered any serious attacks so far. All of them are still being repelled as per normal," he told reporters.

Sber reported in November 2023 that the strongest DDoS attack to date on its systems, reaching more than 1 mln requests per second, had occurred. No such attack had previously been recorded in Russia. Moreover, in early October, Russia’s top lender withstood another major DDoS attack, in which more than 100,000 hackers participated using the infrastructure of a number of other countries as a base. Kuznetsov said then that the bank’s systems did not suffer any damage.