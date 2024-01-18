Russia and its partners destined to use advantages for economic growth — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia and its partners in Eurasian structures are destined to use competitive advantages to develop their economies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference following the results of Russian diplomacy in 2023.

"Along with the EAEU, in the context of interaction with ASEAN and other subregional structures, we are promoting the objective, natural formation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin spoke about at the first Russia-ASEAN summit, and the outlines of such a partnership are already visible," the Russian top diplomat said.

"It is important in the current conditions that an economic partnership that meets the interests of all countries of our common continent [develops] - we are destined to use these objective competitive advantages," he added.

According to Lavrov, the Eurasian space "has been the driving force of the world economy for many years" and "it will maintain this role for many years," the minister concluded.