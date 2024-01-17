Inflation in Russia is 7.4%, Putin says

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia stands at 7.4% but it can be lowered by joint efforts, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Challenges are also present [in Russia]: inflation [amounts to] 7.4%. I strongly expect that we will manage to approach resolution of this task by joint efforts, certainly, with participation of the Bank of Russia," the head of state said.

Annual inflation in Russia totaled 7.44% from January 1 to 9, 2024, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review earlier.