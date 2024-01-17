Russia increases lamb exports 10-fold in 2023

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, Russia's lamb exports surged tenfold in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching more than 10,000 tons, according to the Federal Center Agroexport under the Ministry of Agriculture.

"In 2023, Russia's lamb exports increased significantly. According to preliminary data from Agroexport, more than 10,000 tons of lamb were supplied to foreign markets over the course of the previous year, while the volume of shipments did not exceed 1,000 tons in 2022," the statement said.

The top three countries buying Russian lamb in 2023 were Iran, the UAE, and Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) Sergey Dankvert stated that Russia's meat exports in 2022 would exceed its imports. At the time, the department reported that lamb was exported to three nations, with shipments increasing by fivefold to 913 tons in comparison with 2021.