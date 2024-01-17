Russian stock induces show mixed dynamics as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics at the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index dropped 0.14% and reached 3,174.87 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index decreased by 0.42% to 1,136.56 points.

As of 10:28 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index edged up by 0.04% to 3,180.88 points, the RTS index decreased by 0.68% to 1,064.73 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate grew by 0.4% to 88.2 rubles, the euro rate added 0.16% and was at around 95.8 rubles. The yuan rate added 0.4% and amounted to 12,169 rubles.