MOEX index down by 0.09%, RTS index drops by 0.68% as trading closes on Friday

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market was calm on the final day of the week and year with expectedly low trading turnover.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index decreased by 0.09% to 3,099.11 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.68% to 1,083.48 points. The yuan exchange rate edged up 0.011% to 12.61 rubles, the dollar rate went down by 1.00%, to 90.36 rubles, the euro dipped by 0.001%, to 99.62 rubles.

On Friday, the leaders of growth were were Qiwi shares (+5.85%), LSR securities (+4.28%), X5 Retail Group receipts (+3.92%), Mechel preferred shares (+2.05% ), shares of Novatek (+1.85%), receipts of Globaltrans (+1.42%).

"Qiwi shares on Friday resumed their rise without obvious fundamental drivers after a downward correction during the week. LSR securities and X5 Retail Group receipts also grew without specific news," said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

Globaltrans and Mechel entered the top five best shares of the MOEX index at the end of the current year, jumping by 137.6%, and by 195% and 157.6% (for ordinary and preferred shares, respectively) amid the expanding trade turnover between Russia and China, the expert added.

At the end of the session, the leaders of decline were Etalon receipts (-2.09%), NCSP securities (-1.57%), Rostelecom ordinary shares (-1.09), Rusagro receipts (-1.08 %).

Forecast for next week

There are no important events planned in the first trading days of January, a significant part of investors will return to the market after January 9, explained investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

"If some market or geopolitical negative trend do not emerge right after the New Year, market dynamics from the opening may be neutral," the expert believes. The company's forecast for the MOEX index for January 3 is 3,025-3,125 points, and for the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate - 88.5-91.5 rubles.

According to the forecast of Freedom Finance Global, on the first trading day of 2024, the MOEX index may move in the range of 3,050-3,150 points, the dollar-ruble pair will be in the range of 89-91 rubles, the euro-ruble pair will fluctuate between 98-100 rubles, the yuan-ruble pair will be in the range of 12.4-12.9 rubles.