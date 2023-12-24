{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Bank of Russia believes it should have raised key rate earlier

According to Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, in order to continue to ease policy, the regulator needs to make sure that inflation is declining steadily and that these are not one-time factors that can affect the pace of price growth in any given month

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina admitted that the key rate should have been raised earlier than the regulator did, she said in an interview with RBC.

"In the second half of the year, inflationary pressures began to increase. In fact, the rate of price growth is now quite fast, well above our inflation target. Looking back, we can see that monetary policy was soft and we should have raised the key rate sooner," she said.

She also said that in order to continue to ease policy, the regulator needs to make sure that inflation is declining steadily and that these are not one-time factors that can affect the pace of price growth in any given month. "This will take two or three months or more - it depends on how wide the range of indicators that characterize a stable decline in inflation is," she said.

During the year, the Bank of Russia raised the key interest rate from 7.5% to 16% per annum. Nabiullina said at the end of the year that the cycle of rate hikes was nearing its end.

Gazprom sets new daily record for gas supplies to China
Supplies are made under a bilateral long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and CNPC
UN Secretary General takes balanced position on Gaza — diplomat
The Secretary-General invoked Paragraph 99 of the UN Charter by calling the Security Council to meet, because international peace and security are at risk, just as the whole system of international law, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna Salah Abdel-Shafi said
Biden signs $886 bln defense policy bill into law
The bill was greenlighted on December 14 by Congress, and on December 13 by the Senate
London hopes to keep aid provided to Ukraine at the same level in 2024 — Foreign Secretary
"We’re looking at what elements of spending we could also put on a multi-year basis," Foreign Secretary David Cameron said
Putin approves Rosbank buying shares of Russian companies from Societe Generale
The measures were taken in response to the unfriendly actions of some states and international organizations
A Just Russia - For Truth party congress supports Putin’s nomination for presidential vote
Russian president sent his greetings to the delegates and guests of the party congress, thanking them for their support
Over 200 people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in 24 hours, Palestinian authorities say
According to the Ministry, a total of 20,258 Palestinians have been killed and 53,688 have been injured since the beginning of the escalation
US trying to intimidate Russian partners using new sanctions steps — ambassador Antonov
The Russian ambassador to the United States added that such actions practically negate the possibility of restoring a mutually respectful dialogue between Washington and Moscow
Death toll of Palestinian journalists reaches 100 from October 7 — Al Jazeera
Palestinian journalist Mohammed Abu Hweidy killed in an Israeli air raid on his home in the east of Gaza City on Saturday became the latest victim, the TV channel said
New model of higher education not implying changes in Unified State Examination
This was announced by the head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Education and Science Anzor Musayev
Strong winds in Sochi uproot over 80 trees, damage roofing of residential houses
Over the past day, 35mm of rain fell in the city, and 45mm of snow fell in the mountain cluster, the administration said
Indian Foreign Minister to visit Russia on December 25-29
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Russia "as part of ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides"
North Korea slams G7 plans to use Russian assets for aid to Ukraine as 'daylight robbery'
According to the media, the "ill-famed" United States had used "even a handful of frozen assets of Afghanistan for the settlement of its domestic problems" previously
Russia repels seven Ukraine’s counterattacks in Kupyansk area, hits two Leopard 2 tanks
It is reported that the calculation of the Msta-S self-propelled artillery installation destroyed the Leopard-2 tank in the area of the settlement of Terny
First Aeroflot’s flight since 2020 lands in Hong Kong
The flight en route from the Sheremetyevo Airport landed at 10:00 a.m. local time
Russian defense firm develops more powerful 5.45mm rounds for Kalashnikov assault rifles
The new rounds considerably excel available munitions, according to the Ratnik chief designer
Australia in hot water with Russia over military drills
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, it made it clear to the Australian side that conducting demonstrative military activity near Russia’s Far Eastern border is not okay
Hamas appreciates Russia’s responsible position on Gaza in UN Security Council
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan confirmed that, in Hamas' opinion, the adopted UN Security Council resolution on Gaza is "weak, insufficient and does not correspond to the current situation in the enclave"
Ukrainian troops fire 55 munitions at Russian Belgorod Region on Saturday — governor
There were no reports of injured people or damage to infrastructure there, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Wall Street Journal observer calls Putin geopolitical winner of the year
Analyst Gerard Baker also named Elon Musk his business winner of the year
West, Ukraine overestimate their strength in conflict with Russia — Finnish top brass
According to Antti Hakkanen, a positional conflict aimed at attrition could drag on for years and wear Ukraine down
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 40.5 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Russian diplomat points to evidence of Bucha incident being staged
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, it was an incident staged by Ukraine with the assistance of the US and the UK
Press review: Russia, China build new model big power ties and US tells Israel: wrap it up
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 20th
Poland, Ukraine to form joint military unit, says Shoigu
The Russian defense minister added that Poland has become the main tool of America’s anti-Russian policy
Russian forces inflict fire damage on Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 15 troops, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer
Putin may take pause during New Year’s holidays — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the president plans to continue his business trips to Russian regions shortly after the holidays
Russian air defenses intercept six HIMARS, Uragan rockets, down 36 Ukrainian drones
A total of 554 planes, 261 helicopters, 9,991 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 missile systems, 14,279 tanks and other armored combat vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Local resident injured when Ukrainian troops shell Russian Bryansk Region
According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, a farm building was damaged in the shelling, and power supply was disrupted
Hong Kong tour operators eye Russia as lucrative tourism destination — Russian diplomat
According to the diplomatic mission, the most visited by Russian tourists sites in Hong Kong are "Victoria Peak, the Avenue of Stars, the Big Buddha statue, museums and, of course, numerous restaurants and shopping centers."
Five Israeli soldiers died fighting in Gaza
According to the Israeli army’s press service, the death toll among the military during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip reached 144
High-ranking Hamas official killed by Israeli army — newspaper
Hassan Atrash, the person responsible for the trade, production, and equipping of the military arm of Hamas, was killed in a targeted attack by an Israeli fighter jet, the newspaper The Jerusalem Post said
Ukraine loses up tp 90 troops in Zaporozhye area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian armed forces also lost five motor vehicles
Russia to react, should someone try to encroach on its new regions — Kremlin
Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while commenting on the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, suggested giving thought to how to admit that country to the association
About 7,000 signatures in support of Putin’s self-nomination collected in Siberian Kuzbass
Kuzbass Governor Sergey Tsivilev also left his signature in support of the incumbent president
France completes pullout of troops from Niger — AFP
No major incidents have been recorded during the pullout
Any potential peace deal to reflect Ukraine’s capitulation — Russia’s UN mission
"However, you have nothing to worry about, as Ze’s Ukraine has blown its chances for such a favorable outcome, and therefore any possible deal will now reflect its capitulation," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Russian forces develop capabilities to reduce efficiency of US missile defense — commander
Sergey Karakaev also said that it is planned to continue developing existing scientific and technical experience in the field of masking and reducing the visibility of missiles and warheads, changing the trajectory and ballistic capabilities of ICBMs and their combat equipment
Russian aircraft, missile forces hit Ukrainian troops, equipment in 110 areas
The Defense Ministry said in a statement
Russia notifies IAEA about sufficient staff at Zaporozhye nuclear plant
The Permanent Mission of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna noted that the station continues to hire new employees
Explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
An air raid warning was not issued in parts of the Kherson region under Ukrainian control
Palestine appreciates Russia’s position on ceasefire in Gaza — diplomat
The UN Security Council approved earlier a draft resolution prepared by Arab states, which is aimed at easing deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip
Spain blocks EU participation in US operation in Red Sea — newspaper
According to the media, on December 21 Madrid changed its position and vetoed the decision at the meeting of the working group of EU advisers on international relations
Russian forces receive weapons that downed 24 Ukrainian warplanes over 5 days — Shoigu
During the meeting with the service members, the Russian defense minister drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force had suffered heavy losses among combat aircraft over the past week
Russia's bold warning on Kiev's NATO airfield use leaves Western officials speechless
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized the need to differentiate between aircraft handover to Kiev and the use of NATO air bases for the flights of Ukrainian warplanes, which "is fraught with severe consequences"
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
It was originally planned to scrap about 10,000 Soviet-made armored fighting vehicles
Ukrainian troops lose up to 70 military in Zaporozhye area — Russian Defense Ministry
In addition, the Ukrainian troops lost an armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, as well as a Gvozdila artillery system
US Treasury Department bans imports of salmon, cod, pollock and crab from Russia
The decision comes into force from December 22 of this year
Claims about Russia destroying Ukraine’s cultural heritage baseless — Lavrov
"Just as UNESCO has no right to assign blame, something that is recognized, by the way, by the very employees of the UNESCO Secretariat in private conversations," the top Russian diplomat pointed out
Ukraine loses up to 80 military in Kherson area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit and a D-30 howitzer were hit
Russian troops destroy over 10,000 Ukraine’s drones during special op — Defense Ministry
A total of 558 aircraft, 261 helicopters have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
Estonian Interior Ministry ready to send Ukrainians liable for military service home
Most of them have a place to live and a job in Estonia, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said
Putin warmly congratulates Azerbaijan’s president on birthday in phone call — Kremlin
The presidents discussed the high level of relations between Moscow and Baku and agreed to continue personal contact, the Kremlin press service reports
Ukrainian volunteers went abroad for humanitarian aid and fled
The head of the Kiev-controlled Kherson regional military administration Alexander Prokudin pledged not to give permits to depart abroad for volunteers of the two organizations anymore
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Novomikhailovka in south Donetsk area
The enemy had lost up to 65 troops, three pickup trucks, an Akatsiya and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems and two D-30 howitzers in the area in the past day
Gazprom delivering 40.5 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The volume stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on December 22
Ukrainian troops lose up to 100 military in Krasny Liman area — Russian Defense Ministry
Ukrainian troops also lost one armored combat vehicle, two vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer
Ukrainian army loses up to 110 military personnel in South Donetsk area in past day
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, as well as Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns were also hit
London unable to deploy warships in Black Sea because of Turkey’s stance — diplomat
"It’s a murky affair and it’s not yet clear what they mean by this. One can assume that it is related to the security guarantees which Kiev is currently discussing with a number of countries," Andrey Kelin said.
Palestine, Turkey apply to IAEA due to Israel’s nuclear weapons — diplomat
The Palestinian Ambassador to Austria, Salah Abdel Shafi, noted that the Secretary General of the League of Arab States had also sent a letter on this issue
Envoy says Germany needs to interact with Russia despite different stances on Ukraine
The German ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff noted that "the decision under what circumstances talks will begin will be made in Kiev"
Dutch PM says Netherlands to prepare 18 F-16 jets for transfer to Ukraine
The European Council’s recent decision to start accession talks with Ukraine also came up during the talks, according to Mark Rutte
Russia’s Dmitry Bivol defends WBA champion title
The Russian boxer won the fight with Lyndon Arthur from the United Kingdom by the unanimous decision of referees
London fails to notice real events in Ukraine — Russian ambassador
"The UK government continues to turn a blind eye to real events in Ukraine, [ignoring the fact] that the Russian troops have seized the initiative, that they began advancing from east to west," Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Air raid alert issued in four Ukrainian regions
It has been declared in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev and Poltava regions
Ukraine’s army loses up to 350 military in Donetsk area — Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian army has also lost up to 80 military personnel and a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer in the Kherson area
Illegal seizure of Russian assets unacceptable, dangerous for global finances — Kremlin
"If someone confiscates something from us, we'll see what we can confiscate in response," Dmitry Peskov said
New People Party to decide on candidate for Russian presidency
The party will thus for the first time participate in the presidential race
Number of people injured in drone attack in Belgorod Region grows to five
Previously, the media reported three injured workers
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Russian troops hit NASAMS, Crotale-NG air defense systems in Khmelnitsky region
The Russian Armed Forces also hit aircraft equipment, flight navigation means and aviation ammunition at the airfields of Kanatovo in the Kirovograd region and Dnepr, as well as Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 127 areas
London police detains man who stole road sign with new Banksy graffiti
The location of the road sign is unknown
Shoigu says weapons of Su-57 fighter jets excel during special operation
The Su-57 is designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets
Russia says UN Security Council’s humanitarian resolution on Gaza watered down due to US
This was stated by Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the UN Security Council
Italian Defense Minister calls for political resolution in Ukraine
According to Guido Crosetto, it is necessary to come to "what was before the war"
Russia has seized initiative on much of battlefield in Ukraine — NYT
The newspaper said Russia is making progress "at a critical moment" for the government in Kiev as political infighting in the US and in the European Union has blocked the delivery of military and financial aid packages to Ukraine
Dozens of civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in past day — Palestine News Agency
At least 201 Palestinians have been killed and about 370 suffered wounds in the last 24 hours as a result of the Israeli army's actions in the besieged enclave, the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera said
Russia’s New People, Party of Growth political parties sign merge agreement
The document was signed by the leaders of political associations - Alexey Nechaev and Boris Titov
Vatican’s special envoy points to potential role of China in Ukrainian settlement
China is a great and irreplaceable resource, Matteo Zuppi said
South Korean intelligence goes to emergency mode over DPRK provocation threat
According to Yonhap, there is a probability of low-intensity provocations
Russian troops repulse four attacks in Kupyansk area in past day — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, an ammunition depot of the 113th territorial defense brigade was destroyed in the area of Liptsy, in the Kharkov Region
Dozens of flights delayed in Berlin airport over software failure — report
According to Bild am Sonntag, heavy snowfall prevented loading of luggage of many passengers to the planes
Ukrainian TV host refuses to return home from work trip to Brussels
According to the Strana media outlet, Alexey Pechy himself described the move as a difficult one
Communist Party congress nominates lawmaker Kharitonov for Russian presidential election
The decision was made by secret ballot
Israeli military staging raid on West Bank — TV
According to the TV channel Al Jazeera, a large task force of Israeli servicemen accompanied by heavy bulldozers is taking part in the raid
Battlegroup South downs 10 Ukrainian drones on Donetsk direction
Battle group units also thwarted eleven attacks and engaged manpower and materiel of the Ukrainian army in the vicinity of Krasnoye, Dyleevka, Kirovo and Georgievka, the spokesman noted
Ukraine loses up to 200 troops, four tanks in Donetsk area in past day
Ukraine also lost a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and three motor vehicles in the area
Deals with North European countries let US create bridgehead against Russia — Politico
The new multi-year defense cooperation agreements are "guidelines for allowing US troops to operate in the country for training missions and easing red tape for personnel and their equipment to deploy quickly in case of emergency"
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
Russian air defenses shoot down four Ukrainian aircraft, 49 UAVs in past day
The Russian Armed Forces have intercepted three HARM missiles, three HIMARS rockets, a Neptun anti-ship missile over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Ukrainian Defense Ministry says it will mobilize enough men to replenish army
Illarion Pavlyuk noted that this target would be achieved through mobilization and the recruitment of volunteers
Albania’s Drita Ziri wins Miss Earth 2023 contest
Russia’s Daria Lukonkina was among top eight contestants
Number of contenders for presidential nomination rises to 29 — Russian election authority
The presidential election will take place on March 15-17, 2024
US journalist Tucker Carlson visits Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in prison
The Wikileaks founder was put in London’s Belmarsh Prison after being expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in the British capital in April 2019
Roadblocks to be put up throughout Ukraine to hand call-up papers, city official claims
According to an advisor to the mayor of Ivano-Frankovsk Nazary Kishak, the Ukrainian army needs a rotation
Hundreds of thousands recipients without power in Dagestan due to bad weather
According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, 30 brigades are involved in emergency repairs
Russian boxer Bivol ready to next bout with Beterbiev
Bivol defeated Lyndon Arthur from the United Kingdom and defended his WBA champion title during the fight in Riyadh
Houthi rebels fired two missiles in Red Sea direction — CENTCOM
The USS Laboon destroyer shot down "four unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen" on December 23, the Command added
Russian forces eliminate up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area in past day
They also eliminated three motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 system
Six Turkish servicemen killed in Kurdish attack in northern Iraq
Five more militants have reportedly been eliminated in the northern part of Syria
