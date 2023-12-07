It is important for Russia and Japan to maintain contacts — trade representative in Tokyo

TOKYO, December 7. /TASS/. Economic relations between Russia and Japan are currently being put to the test, but it is crucial for the two nations to continue contacts to avoid starting cooperation from scratch, Russia's new trade representative in Tokyo Natalya Stapran said in an interview with TASS.

"Russian-Japanese economic relations are being put to the test. Trade turnover is falling, and a number of Japanese companies, especially car manufacturers, have announced their withdrawal from our market, ceding their leading positions to competitors. However, in any situation it is important to remember that Russia and Japan are still countries - neighbors. This, in turn, imposes more responsibility for the state of bilateral relations, as well as the need to make informed judgments without respect for the selfish interests of third countries," she explained.

According to Stapran, even in the most difficult circumstances, the countries should not lose sight of the future, and it is crucial that the two countries maintain ties and human relations. "We don't want to end up in the ruins of economic relations, where everything has to be rebuilt from scratch. We need to protect the existing foundation," the trade official stressed.

Stapran cited medical, tourist and educational services, as well as applied research, as areas where Japan and Russia should continue to cooperate. "We can work together on issues such as the green economy, decarbonization and sustainable development. These are global issues that go beyond the scope of bilateral relations," she said.