More than 30,000 Moskvich cars produced from start – spokesperson

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Moskvich plant produced over 30,000 cars, including 4,000 electric vehicles, from the start of manufacturing operations in November 2022, government and corporate relations director Tatyana Redko said.

"For the time being, 31,000 cars were produced, including 4,000 electric cars," she said.

Commercial Director of the plant Alexander Migal told TASS in October that the Moskvich plant produced about 27,000 vehicles from the start of manufacturing. In 2024, the automaker plans to produce 50,000 cars.