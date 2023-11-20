{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Passenger traffic in public transport up 4.5% in 9M 2023 — Minister

11 bln passengers were already carried over nine months of 2023

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Passenger traffic in Russian public transport edged up by 4.5% year on year in January - September 2023 and totaled 11 bln people, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said at the ceremony of public transport transfer to regions.

"The volume of passenger carriage in public transport is growing steadily. In particular, 11 bln passengers were already carried over nine months of this year, which is 4.5% more than in the like period of the last year," the minister said.

Seven support programs of municipal passenger transport upgrading are now available for regions, Savelyev noted. Federal support amounts to about 260 bln rubles ($2.93 bln) from 2023 to 2025, with the increase by almost a factor of four against 2020-2022.

Sber discussing use of its AI algorithm to decipher Egyptian manuscripts
In April 2022, the bank presented the “Digital Peter” development, which was able to recognize the manuscripts of Peter I using artificial intelligence
US strategy in Ukraine, Middle East means progress — Biden for WP
"We must never forget the lesson learned time and again throughout our history: Out of great tragedy and upheaval, enormous progress can come," he maintained
Israel delays implementation of ceasefire agreement with Hamas — report
According to the source, the negotiations between the sides of the conflict "have been stalling for over a week already"
Sanctions against Russia 'boomerang' on Europeans — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russia "has so far managed to find ways to minimize the negative consequences of sanctions"
China-Russia relations withstand test of complex international situation — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader pointed out that next year, the two countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
Russian army inflicts fire strikes on 5 brigades of Ukrainian army in Kupyansk direction
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian military also defeated enemy personnel and equipment
Israeli cargo ship Galaxy Leader seized by Houthi in Gulf of Aden – TV
Al Hadath TV channel reported this with reference to sources
Israel to launch new phase of operation after fighting in northern Gaza ends
According to the IDF, "the overall aim of the war remains the same," which is "to return security to the State of Israel by dismantling all Hamas military infrastructure"
Finland getting set to completely close border with Russia on Wednesday night — newspaper
The checkpoints are expected to be closed at 12:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (10:00 p.m. GMT)
UAV attacks US military base in northern Iraq
The UAV, according to supporters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, hit its intended target
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 123 areas over past day
Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Conflict in Ukraine hits Europe harder than Russia — Chinese expert
Another important change in the world, Huang Renwei said, concerns the fact that Russia has employed systems for transmitting financial information alternative to SWIFT
New leader of Argentina may eventually reconsider refusal to join BRICS — expert
Dmitry Rosenthal noted that the presidential faction does not have a majority in parliament, which will affect the decisions of the Argentine authorities
Russia holding out, showing good results on front line — Le Monde
"Regarding economics, the catastrophe expected by Western experts, did not materialize," Le Monde said
Even if he comes to power, Trump will not end conflict in Ukraine — former PM
Nikolay Azarov warned that the US authorities will be doing their utmost to keep the conflict going
Israeli tanks open fire on Gaza hospital — TV
Earlier, Israeli troops were reported to have fired heavy artillery shells at the Indonesian hospital
Tornado-S to develop into robotic MLRS
Tornado-S has 12 guides for 300mm rocket-propelled projectiles, having a firing range of 120 km against 70-90 km of Smerch
Outdated F-16 incapable against Russian Su-35
According to the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, the old modifications are good against drones
Over 120,000 foreigners use e-visas for trips to Russia — Foreign Ministry
Nationals of fifty-five countries can use of such visas for short-term trips to Russia and no physical visit to a consulate, a visa center or a travel agency is required
Russian army repels 6 attacks in Donetsk area, Ukrainian army loses more than 240 troops
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace four times in past day
According to the deputy head of the Russian Center for the reconciliation of warring parties in the republic, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, the incidents were recorded in the Al-Tanf area
Russia disappointed by Finland’s plans to close remaining checkpoints — Kremlin spokesman
"It is unlikely that we can influence [this situation - TASS] now, because there is no dialogue as such, through no fault of ours," Dmitry Peskov said
Possible border closure contradicts Finland's interests — Russian MFA
On November 18, Finland closed four border checkpoints on the eastern border - Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatre and Niirala
Disney suspends advertising on X over Musk’s statement on Jewish people
According to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, the refusal of Disney and Apple to cooperate is especially alarming to the management of the social network, since these companies are among its largest advertisers
Woman killed in DPR village in shelling attack by Ukrainian troops
This happened in the village of Kumachovo on Lenin Street, reported the representation of the republic in the JCCC on issues related to war crimes of Ukraine
Tornado-S MLRS can replace Iskander tactical missiles if latter is excessive — Rostec
Bekhan Ozdoyev noted that the Tornado-S can target both large areas, as well as individual targets via high-precision munitions
Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at age of 96
The wife of 39th President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at her home in Plains, Georgia
Russia approves design of Angara rocket adapted for launch of national orbiter’s modules
The conceptual design of the adaptation of the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Russian Far East and the Angara-A5M rocket for the launch of ROS modules has already passed an expert study, Alexey Varochko said
Zelensky worried Russia plotting coup against him
The Ukrainian leader claimed that the operation, which he dubbed "Maidan-3," is allegedly being plotted by Russia in order to carry out a coup in Ukraine
Putin has information to talk about West’s ongoing sabotage against Russia
According to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President "has grounds to say so"
Russian air defenses thwart Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, emergency services are working at the scene
Houthi spokesman says Israeli ship was hijacked in Red Sea
The representative of the rebel movement "Ansar Allah" Yahya Saria said that the ship was towed to the coast of Yemen
Russia determined to cooperate with all those who share its values — Putin
"Preserving the identity of peoples and equal rights and opportunities for all states is the guarantee of successful development of humanity," the Russian leader stressed
Top Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone
Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts and several other current issues on the bilateral and international agenda of mutual interest
Over 13,000 die in Gaza Strip since beginning of hostilities – Gaza government
According to the enclave government, 5.5 thousand of them are children, 3.5 thousand are women
Russian envoy slams UN chief’s refusal to condemn Israeli strikes on civilian targets
Vasily Nebenzya also said the International Criminal Court’s move to issue arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for their alleged involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children was shameful
Putin presented with Portuguese phrasebook ahead of G20 summit in Brazil
The summit is expected to take place next fall
Gazprom tops Forbes' ranking of biggest investors in Russia
Total investments by the 30 companies included in the ranking rose by 11% in 2022 to 7 trillion rubles, according to the publication
Argentina's president-elect backtracks from comments about transition to dollar
"The currency will be the one that the Argentinean people choose," Javier Milei pointed out
Russian Interior Ministry puts ex-finance minister Aleksashenko on wanted list
"Sergey V. Aleksashenko is on the wanted list on the Criminal Code’s article," according to the base
Plane with 117 Russians evacuated from Gaza takes off for Moscow
On the way they are accompanied by doctors and psychologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation
Russia has no plans to 'shut window to Europe' despite occasional 'drafts' — Putin
The Russian president expressed his bewilderment as to "how one can ban Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Glinka" - what happens in the West
Drone flying toward Moscow downed in Elektrostal
"No one was hurt," Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 180 troops, Bradley fighting vehicle near Donetsk
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 180 military personnel, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 3 pickup trucks, and an Msta-B howitzer
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Israel, Hamas make progress on hostage deal — newspaper
It is reported that Hamas is holding a total of 240 to 250 hostages
Argentine Minister of Economy Massa acknowledges defeat in presidential elections
He made his statement before the official announcement of the election outcome
Trump says Biden looked lost at APEC summit in San Francisco
The leaders of China and the United States met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting that was held on November 15-17
Press review: Outlook for Russian wheat and Israeli envoy not mincing words about Hamas
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 20th
US urges Ukraine to mount mobilization
As Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin noted, the goal is "to replenish huge losses sustained by the Ukrainian armed forces during the failed counteroffensive"
Pentagon chief arrives in Kiev to meet with Ukraine leadership
Lloyd Austin also posted a photo of himself with US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink at a Kiev railway station
Russian armed forces repel attack of Azov brigade in Krasny Liman direction
The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 30 military personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Iranian MFA denies Israel’s accusations of involvement in vessel seizure
Nasser Kanani Chafi reiterated that the current escalation of tensions was "the result of the United States’ total support for the criminal actions of the Zionist regime"
Guterres' decision on Russia violating children’s rights in Ukraine unjustified — UN envoy
According to Vasily Nebenzya, it remains unclear on what criteria Guterres based his decision
Putin plans to speak at online G20 summit on November 22 — Kremlin
The online summit of G20 leaders, organized by India, is scheduled for November 22
Russia’s federal budget deficit in 2024-2026 not to exceed 1% of GDP — finance minister
The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, adopted earlier the law on Russia’s federal budget for 2024-2026 in the third and final reading
Decision to transfer Saakashvili to prison from hospital to be based on medics’ opinion
According to the Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze, Saakashvili’s health has improved
Israel retaliating missile launches from Lebanon
Two shell launches were recorded in the areas of Margaliot and Kfar Giladi, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces reported
Russian army defeats assault groups of 3 brigades of Ukrainian army near Krasny Liman
The losses of the Ukrainian troops amounted to up to 200 military personnel, said the head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk
Crews of two ships saved off Turkey’s coast, search for another ship continues
There are 12 sailors on board the bulk carrier Kafkametler
Finnish border guards use gas against people at border with Russia – report
According to the Yle TV and radio channel, one person was injured
Plane carrying 117 Russians from Gaza Strip lands in Moscow
During the flight, they were accompanied by Ministry medics and psychologists
Ukrainian military pilot defects to Russia — organizer
According to Alexey Voyevoda, a Ka-52 helicopter pilot, who organized the flight, he is consulting with the Federal Security Service
Battlegroup Center neutralizes over 20 artillery units of Ukraine in Krasny Liman area
The group’s bomber aircraft also struck two command and observation posts of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Serebryanskoye forestry
Kiev loses 120 troops in attacks near Rabotino in Zaporozhye area
The Russian troops also destroyed three armored combat vehicles and about 15 motor vehicles
Russian army hits ammunition depots of Ukrainian army in Kirovograd and Kiev regions
The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed a fuel storage facility for enemy aircraft at the Kanatovo airfield, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported
Over 10,000 residents of Belgorod Region moved to safe places since start of special op
According to Andrey Milekhin, 22 children of the Belgorod Region have been injured by Ukrainian troops since February 2022
Starship appears to have exploded – SpaceX
According to the company, this happened a few minutes after the start of Starship
Ukrainian army loses up to 20 servicemen in Kherson direction – Russia’s Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian army lost 2 vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, the department said
Economic collapse threatened Russia after start of sanctions, but it was averted - Kremlin
It was necessary to mobilize all resources and internal forces, Dmitry Peskov said
Moscow rejects Finland’s accusations against Russian border guards — Kremlin spokesman
Finland closed four crossing points on the border with Russia (Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala) on the night of November 17 to 18
Maidan turns Ukraine into 'impoverished' land, says Russian MFA spokeswoman
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukraine has lost its state independence and is being maintained by Western colonizers
Second round of presidential elections over in Argentina
No serious incidents have been reported during the voting day
Over 100 Hamas radicals detained in Gaza, transferred to Israel for questioning – IDF
According to the army press service, they were sent to the territory of the Jewish state for interrogation
Israeli army loses 387 servicemen since October 7
During the ground operation in the enclave, more than 60 Israeli servicemen have been killed in fighting with Hamas in recent weeks
Many Ukrainian prisoners of war want to stay in Russia – ombudswoman
According to Daria Morozova, the reason for this is possible future criminal cases for surrender and return to the front
Top Iranian diplomat points to vulnerability of US warships in Mediterranean Sea
Hossein Amir-Amirabdollahian said the US had not threatened that Iran could be hit if the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement launched an all-out assault on Israel
IDF carries out intense shelling of Indonesian hospital in Gaza Strip
At least one medical worker was injured by a shell exploding in a hospital courtyard
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 21 aircraft, seven warships
According to the statement, Taiwan's army tasked aircraft, ships and land-based anti-aircraft missile systems to monitor the targets
Russia uses AI in combat drones
"We have designs and software that we install on drones. We have tested them at ranges and are now supplying to the troops," Vyacheslav Solovyov said
Top Iranian diplomat calls on Russia to invigorate efforts toward peace in Middle East
Hossein Amir Abdollahian called it important to prevent ethnic cleansing and forced migration of residents of Gaza and the West Bank
Slovakia not to back sanctions against Russia’s nuclear fuel – foreign minister
This is a red line for the largest party in the government coalition, Direction - Social Democracy, said the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic, Juraj Blanar
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian assault group near Donetsk
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in the failed attack exceeded 30 personnel killed
Turkey may opt for other solutions in Gaza if diplomatic efforts fail — minister
According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ankara uses diplomatic means to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip
Russia waiting to see if Milei changes his tune post-election — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Argentina is a very important country in South America and Russia has "quite good relations" with it
Russia hopes friendship with Argentina will remain after election of new president — envoy
"We expect that the course on adherence to multipolarity, independent foreign policy and firm protection of national interests will receive further development," Dmitry Feoktistov noted
Ukraine’s army gives up using heavy armor in Zaporozhye area due to weather
Adverse weather has also complicated the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and artillery fire adjustment, and also strike and kamikaze drones, Vladimir Rogov reported
Biden refrains from specifying timeframe for release of hostages in Gaza
"I want to make sure they’re out and then I’ll tell you," he said
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
First Sarmat ICBMs regiment to go on combat duty in December 2023 - source
Simultaneously with the deployment of the Sarmatov regiment, development tests of the missile will continue
Putin to speak at online BRICS summit on Middle East on November 21
According to the statement, the meeting will focus, in particular, on the situation in the Gaza Strip
Foreign mercenaries terminate contracts with Ukrainian army on seeing fierce fight – CNN
According to the TV channel, Ukraine is now facing problems associated with replenishing the ranks of military personnel
South Korea demands that DPRK stop preparation for launch of reconnaissance satellite
"We issue a strict warning: to immediately stop the ongoing preparation for a launch of a military reconnaissance satellite. If North Korea proceeds with the launch despite our warning, our Armed Forces will take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the people," the statement reads
Ship seized by Houthi rebels in Red Sea operated by Japanese company — report
According to the report, the ship had a crew of 25 members from Bulgaria, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine and the Philippines, but no Israeli or Japanese nationals
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s deployment site near Artyomovsk
The military equipment destroyed by Russian troops included a US-made M777 howitzer, a multiple rocket launcher, an infantry fighting vehicle and wheeled hardware, Yan Gagin specified
Leaders of BRICS countries to discuss Gaza at emergency session on November 21
It is reported that BRICS members and invited states "will make statements on behalf of their countries on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza"
Russia designs new bulletproof armor glass
The new transparency is tested by crush tests in extreme conditions
Ship seized by Houthi in Gulf of Aden is not Israeli, now Israelis among crew – IDF
According to the Israel Defense Forces, this is a very serious global event
West paving way for shakeup at the top of Ukraine, says senior Russian diplomat
As Mikhail Buyakevich pointed out, proposals to fix the territorial status quo as soon as possible have been made "in the hope of either halting Russia’s special military operation or getting it to abandon its goals"
Russian specialists destroy over 4,000 explosive objects in Donbass in 80 days
A combined detachment of pyrotechnicians from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations examined 340 hectares of territory mechanically and 225 hectares manually
