{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s SBP Exchange suspends trading in foreign securities for at least seven days

The reason for this decision was the implementation of compliance procedures
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Saint Petersburg (SPB) Stock Exchange has suspended trading in foreign securities for compliance procedures, which will take at least seven working days, according to a statement.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blacklisted the SBP Exchange on November 2.

"The SPB Exchange is in contact with Russian and foreign counterparties to establish a framework, given the current situation. We expect that consultations will take at least seven working days," the statement reads.

According to the SPB Exchange, the outcome of compliance procedures will be announced immediately.

Gazprom delivering 39.8 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The Ukrainian side rejected the application for pumping through Sokhranovka
Read more
Palestine considers Israel's idea to transfer Gaza residents to Sinai declaration of war
"We are opposed to the relocation of people in any form, and we consider it a red line that we will not allow to be crossed," the statement reads
Read more
Iran’s Khamenei urges to halt oil, food exports to Israel
On October 18, at a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also called for sanctions on Israel, including a ban on oil imports to Tel Aviv
Read more
Moscow can see through West’s ‘crocodile tears’ about Ukraine — Russia’s UN envoy
"You have no idea how cynical and duplicitous your efforts look. But this is now understood perfectly well in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America," Vasily Nebenzya emphasized
Read more
Kiev lacks both courage, wisdom to settle conflict with Russia — diplomat
Alexey Polischuk underscored that Russia has never rejected the option to achieve the goals of its special military operation in Ukraine via political and diplomatic means
Read more
At least 195 killed in Israeli airstrikes at Jabalia refugee camp — Hamas
About 120 people were trapped under the rubble, and 777 were injured
Read more
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day
The Russian military also destroyed a Ukrainian Msta-B howitzer with ammunition in the island zone and an enemy fire emplacement near the settlement of Zmiyevka in the Kakhovka direction
Read more
South Korea calls on DPRK to restore communication via inter-Korean channels
According to the Ministry of Unification, maintenance of the inter-Korean channels could be reviewed as a humanitarian issue
Read more
Russia’s Agriculture Ministry proposes ban on durum wheat exports
According to the initiative, the ban is proposed for a period from December 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024
Read more
Norwegian ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry
The ministry slammed the actions by the Sor-Varanger municipality’s mayor, who personally removed the Russian consulate general’s wreaths, as an act of vandalism and an example of Russophobia and disrespect to the memory of fallen soldiers
Read more
Russia's economic situation develops steadily – Putin
According to the head of state, over the nine months of 2023, the country's gross domestic product increased by 2.8% compared to the same period last year
Read more
Putin signs law on Russia's withdrawal from CTBT ratification
According to the document published on the official legal portal, the adopted law was designed to restore parity in nuclear arms control commitments
Read more
Kremlin slams discussions on possibility of Ukraine's victory in conflict 'absurd'
Dmitry Peskov disagreed with the words of Ukrainian top military commander Valery Zaluzhny that the conflict around the country has reached a stalemate
Read more
Ukrainian intel plans false flag operations with use of bioweapons — Russia’s top brass
The scenario of the preliminary training reportedly included the use of a virus of high pathogen avian flu which has the potential of causing a transspecies outbreak and is highly lethal for humans
Read more
Russian air defense forces practice intercepting ATACMS missiles, says general
Aitech Bizhev pointed out that "today Ukraine has ATACMS missiles and tomorrow they may emerge in borderline and adjacent countries hostile to Russia in the northwestern, southern and other directions"
Read more
Russia calls to immediately stop bloodshed in Middle East — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also called to "let the mediators work on a diplomatic solution, including the prompt liberation of hostages"
Read more
China calls for international conference on Palestine
"No responsible country with a sense of morality can allow this tragedy to go on," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored
Read more
Total of 28 countries, including US, China, adopt declaration on safe use of AI
The declaration states that countries will focus on "identifying AI safety risks of shared concern, building a shared scientific and evidence-based understanding of these risks"
Read more
Moscow breaks record for warmest November 1 — expert
The air warmed up to 12.9 degrees
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry renames peacekeepers’ operation area in Karabakh
In order to ensure road traffic security, two posts were deployed in the Khankendi (Stepanakert) area
Read more
Hamas denies female hostage liberated by Israeli military
"We deny information that the enemy has reached any of the persons held by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades," spokesperson for the militant wing Abu Obaida said
Read more
Putin anticipates sanctions against Russia will increase
The President of the Russian Federation noted that the West has already punished itself with such restrictions
Read more
Zelensky lies about mass support for his so-called peace formula — Russian diplomat
According to Alexey Polishchuk, Kiev and Washington are "trying to lure new countries into their anti-Russian club, and at the same time to kill really constructive proposals, peace and humanitarian initiatives of other states"
Read more
Israeli military says it has broken through Hamas defense lines in northern Gaza Strip
The official representative of the country's Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, noted that “the ground operation is progressing according to plan”
Read more
US Air Force terminates Minuteman III ICBM due to anomaly during test launch
The statement does not specify the nature of the anomaly, adding that "careful analysis" is required to determine the cause
Read more
Latest Russian recon drone undergoing tests in Ukraine operation
According to the Oko Design Bureau, the aerial vehicle is outfitted with cheap cameras and can operate from the altitudes of about 300-400 meters where it becomes acoustically and physically invisible
Read more
Head of Chechnya reports Ukrainian stronghold destroyed in Kharkov Region
Ramzan Kadyrov specified that Russian artillery fired at designated coordinates
Read more
About 20% of weapons sent to Kiev end up on black market – Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky said that some of the weapons supplied to Kiev are "in the darknet, which means that it is available to anyone"
Read more
Current situation shows Russia’s reaction to Ukrainian threat is mild, diplomat says
The beginning of the special operation was a forced measure, Alexey Polischuk said
Read more
Blinken to visit Israel, Jordan, Japan, South Korea and India on November 2-10
In Tel Aviv, Antony Blinken will state the US’ support of Israel’s right for self-defense against terrorism and will discuss the efforts on ensuring the security of US citizens, including liberation of hostages
Read more
Russian air defense systems destroy over 1,400 enemy air targets over last month — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, 37 planes shot down by Russian air defense systems last month is almost double the number of F-16 fighter jets the West promised to deliver to Ukraine
Read more
Europe needs stable pattern of relations with Russia, Macron says
According to the French leader, "the European defense architecture cannot be built on escalation and conflicts"
Read more
US notifies Russia of Minuteman III ICBM test launch, says Kremlin
Earlier, it was reported that the US military terminated a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile due to an anomaly discovered during a test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian UAV, naval drone production sites in past day
Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks and destroyed two Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Read more
Russia to take measures if US, Finland conclude defense agreement — diplomat
"Our country’s specific steps will depend on the specific steps and practical actions taken as part of this agreement, including the stationing of US contingents at a Finnish military base," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Belarus says Ukraine keeping up to 120,000 troops near border between countries
Konstantin Molostov said Belarus is taking "appropriate measures" in response to the actions of Ukraine
Read more
Russian Aerospace Force strikes sites of terrorists in Syria’s Idlib region
A militant strongpoint and an underground shelter were hit in the areas of the settlements of Kansafra and Ein Shib in the Idlib province, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said
Read more
Gaza becomes graveyard of children — UNICEF
According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 3,450 children have died in the enclave
Read more
Rostec builds up production of tanks seven times in one year — CEO
Earlier, it was noted that the possibility of producing T-80BVM tanks from scratch was under consideration
Read more
Impossible to name end date of special op in Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk noted that, at the same time, "the questions about [the special operation’s] deadlines are telling," as the fatigue with the Ukrainian crisis "is being felt increasingly worldwide and especially in the West"
Read more
No plans for Putin to contact US before decision on CTBT withdrawal — Kremlin
The CTBT de-ratification bill was given final approval by the Federation Council on October 25 and then sent to the president for his signature
Read more
White House believes Netanyahu’s political career almost over — Politico
According to the newspaper, the White House believes that "Netanyahu’s political days are numbered," and that he would "likely last a matter of months, or at least until the early fighting phase of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip was over."
Read more
At least 3,000 Hamas fighters participated in October 7 attack on Israel — IDF
It is reported that the Israel Defense Forces killed about 1,000 militants inside Israel and captured about 200 in the first two days of fighting
Read more
Around 420 children killed or injured in Gaza daily — UNICEF
Al Jazeera quoted a UNICEF spokesman as saying that the "numbers are appalling"
Read more
Russian forces wipe out command posts of two Ukrainian army brigades over past day
Russian combat aircraft shot down two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day
Read more
Unemployment rate in Russia in September was 3%
According to statistics, the total number of unemployed in Russia in September amounted to 2.3 million people
Read more
Israel has no right for self-defense in current conflict — Russian UN envoy
Nebenzya also underscored that Russia recognizes Israel’s right to ensure its security, but "it could be fully guaranteed only in case of a fair resolution of the Palestinian problem based on recognized UN Security Council resolutions"
Read more
Risks of Sweden’s NATO membership taken into account in Russia’s military planning
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the admission of Sweden to NATO had been "absolutely predictable"
Read more
Putin not fazed by new sanctions on goods supplied to Russia: 'less junk' and no bedbugs
The President of Russia called ideas to ban the supply of screwdrivers and other small goods to the country absurd
Read more
Serbia to maintain traditional ties with Russia, China on path to EU – Vucic
The President of the Republic noted that Belgrade must defend its European path to a greater or equal extent
Read more
Russia's 1H GDP reaches $814.35 bln
Rosstat previously confirmed the preliminary estimate of Russian GDP growth in the second quarter of 2023 at 4.9% in annual terms
Read more
Hamas fighters, Israeli military face off in fierce battle over northern Gaza Strip — TV
Earlier on Thursday, the group announced strikes on a tank, a bulldozer and two IDF armored vehicles in northwestern Gaza
Read more
Aftermath of strikes at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Strip ‘carnage’ — UNICEF
These two attacks follow 25 days of ongoing bombardment that have reportedly resulted in more than 3,500 children killed and over 6,800 children reportedly injured, the agency noted
Read more
Lavrov doubts talks on two-state solution for Palestine, Israel could take place now
According to Russia’s top diplomat, they will hardly engage right now
Read more
Some 1.4 mln Palestinians forced to move from homes in north to south Gaza — diplomat
The Gaza Strip has turned into a mass burial ground, Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League Muhannad Al-Aklouk said
Read more
Russia seen by many in world as keeper of traditional values — Lavrov
"Russia as a civilization state will continue to uphold the moral foundations of international relations and to promote the principles of honesty, truth, good and justice in international affairs," the Russian foreign minister underscored
Read more
Ukraine’s military redeploys Leopard tanks to Donetsk area, says DPR
According to Yan Gagin, one Leopard tank of the Ukrainian army was destroyed on the battlefield along with several light armored enemy vehicles
Read more
West may continue to stage acts of sabotage against Russia – Putin
In this regard, the President recalled the situations with Nord Streams and the Balticconnector gas pipeline
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Positive trends in Russian industry, agriculture, service sector must be boosted – Putin
The head of state noted the need to continue the development of financial, transport, logistics and other infrastructure
Read more
Netanyahu ordered to track, kill all Hamas leaders 2 weeks ago — Seymour Hersh
Citing one "well-informed Israeli," Hersh claims that Netanyahu tasked both the overseas intelligence agency and the internal security agency with this mission
Read more
Hamas publishes lists of individuals allowed to leave Gaza Strip
The lists include the citizens of Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Jordan, Finland, the Czech Republic and Japan
Read more
Hezbollah to enter Palestinian-Israeli conflict if Hamas weakened — newspaper
According to the report, Hezbollah believes that Hamas does not need help now
Read more
Over 1,000 people to leave Gaza Strip on November 1 — Biden
US President Joe Biden underscored that Washington continues to exert efforts for a "significant increase of deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip"
Read more
Leader of France’s Patriots party advises West to recognize Kiev's defeat
Florian Philippot urged "a stop to providing Kiev with weapons and multibillion-dollar aid"
Read more
UK minister’s words about Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow offensive – Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission believes that Grant Shapps is “like a magician, trying to divert attention from London’s own unbalanced line in the Middle East settlement”
Read more
Over 25,000 hi-tech specialists to join Russian battlegroups, newly formed units — Shoigu
"Over this year, more than 93,000 such specialists have been trained," the defense minister said
Read more
Kiev demands explanations from Ankara over Yalta delegation taking part in forum in Turkey
According to Oleg Nikolenko, the Foreign Ministry has already requested official explanations from the Turkish side regarding the status of representatives of the Yalta Administration
Read more
Ukraine 'playing with fire' by shelling Zaporozhye nuke plant — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk underlined that Ukraine is not observing the seven principles for ensuring nuclear safety during an armed conflict formulated by the IAEA as well as the five recommendations for ensuring security at the Zaporozhye NPP
Read more
Top security official accuses US of preparing Ukraine for warfare against Russia
"In these circumstances, Russia stood up to protect the population of Donbass and prevented these aggressive plans from being carried out," Nikolay Patrushev underlined
Read more
Press review: Kiev seen instigating Dagestan riot and Erdogan blasts West in fiery speech
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 31th
Read more
Press review: IDF shrinking before Gaza maze and Kiev flogs 'peace formula' but buyers few
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 30th
Read more
Fukushima-1 operator to begin discharging third batch of water into the ocean
During the third phase, which will last until November 20, about 7,800 tons of water will be discharged in batches of no more than 500 tons per day
Read more
Russia takes all measures to protect Northern Sea Route — Foreign Ministry
"The Northern Sea Route is a project related to the national security of our country," the Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador Nikolay Korchunov stressed
Read more
Hersh says Hamas wasn't only one involved in October 7 attack on Israel
The journalist quoted an American official who said that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades were also involved
Read more
US hypocrisy on full display in Gaza conflict — ambassador to Israel
"On the one hand, they are publicly weeping over what is happening to the Gaza Strip citizens. On the other hand, they are encouraging the Israeli leadership to adopt radical forceful methods," Anatoly Viktorov pointed out
Read more
Israel’s large-scale ground operation in Gaza hasn’t happened yet — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi told
Read more
Moscow to prevent turning Central Asia into another bridgehead for threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said in an interview with BelTA
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy praises UNGA’s Middle East resolution as triumph of ‘common sense’
Read more
US, Israel responsible for reverberations of regional escalation — Iran's foreign minister
"Our foreign minister emphasized that <...> unless the military operations against the defenseless people of Gaza are stopped immediately, there is a risk of war and conflict spilling over into the region at any moment, [while] the responsibility for their reverberations lies entirely on the US government and Israeli authorities," the statement said
Read more
Egypt deploys tanks to Gaza border near Rafah crossing — newspaper
It is reported that Egypt allows only trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip
Read more
Moscow hasn’t ordered evacuation of diplomats from Israel – Russian ambassador
Anatoly Viktorov noted that the embassy is monitoring the development of the situation
Read more
US preconceived notions of Russian army before Ukraine conflict were not true – US general
Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Scott Berrier noted that thanks to this conflict, the United States began to differently analyze the capabilities of the armed forces of other states
Read more
Death toll among UNRWA staffers in Gaza Strip climbs to 70
The agency points out that it "is no longer able to provide services to the displaced persons" in Gaza City and the Gaza Strip
Read more
No limits for Kiev, up to nuclear terrorism — Russian Foreign Ministry
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that on the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant using three unmanned aerial vehicles, one of the UAVs filled with explosives crashed into a dry container storage facility, damaging its walls
Read more
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day
The Russian military also wiped out a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone and an enemy temporary deployment site in the Kakhovka direction
Read more
Slovak PM reiterates no support for new anti-Russian sanctions if they harm country
According to Robert Fico, Bratislava will not support the next EU anti-Russian sanctions in the field of nuclear energy
Read more
US military directs Israeli operations from underground base in Tel Aviv — Iranian general
According to the statement, this reveals that the US’ measures contradict its claims on restricting the war in the region, considering the dispatch of thousands of destructive bombs and missiles to the occupied Palestine
Read more
Guterres appalled by airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza – UN chief’s office
The UN Secretary General strongly condemned the killing of civilians
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Kazakh leader over coal mine accident in central Kazakhstan
Russian President expressed his hope that miners remaining underground would be rescued
Read more
Air defense system thwarts massive Ukrainian missile strike on Russia’s south
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo clarified that the majority of missiles had been eliminated in the air while two had detonated on the ground in a deserted area on the Arabat Spit
Read more
Press review: Israel plows ahead into Gaza catacomb and more US aid for Kiev not done deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 1st
Read more
China to set Middle East settlement as priority for its UNSC presidency
Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the world organization Zhang Jun said that the Security Council's agenda will also include Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, and the issue of extending sanctions against Somalia
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry names conditions for resuming grain deal
Alexey Polishchuk pointed out that, despite the efforts of the UN, Russia has not seen progress in lifting sanctions from its economic operators
Read more
Return of major businessmen to Russia is normal process, Kremlin says
It is incorrect to call Mikhail Fridman "the oligarch," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Safe defense line built by Russian forces near Kremennaya in LPR — volunteer
Mikhail Zaplavnov noted that the situation in this area was quieter than it was some two to three months ago
Read more
Russia’s foreign ministry says Israel launched ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 28
The Russian Foreign Ministry described the move as yet another stage in the escalation between Palestine and Israel.
Read more
Press review: No brakes on EU sanctions crazy-train and Gaza fray may reignite Yemen fight
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 2nd
Read more
US continues to brazenly plunder other countries — Russian security official
"Today, the Anglo-Saxons are trying to keep in place the neoliberal model of globalization, which is based on unequal economic and political relations and denying the interests of others," Nikolay Patrushev stressed
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about attempted murder of Oleg Tsaryov
The Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case over charges of attempted murder of a public figure
Read more
Il-96-400M prototype aircraft completes first flight
According to the Russian Government, stability and controllability of the aircraft, operability of systems, the powerplant and landing approach radio equipment were tested during the flight
Read more