Russia to lower wheat export duty to $48.9 per ton from November 9

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s duty on exports of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) will be lowered to 4,529.7 rubles ($48.9) per ton from November 9 to 14, 2023, from the current rate of 4,923.4 rubles ($53.19) per ton, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The duty on barley export will be zero, while the corn duty will be lowered to 1,291.2 rubles ($13.94) per ton from 1,618 rubles ($17.47) per ton, the ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat is calculated based on an indicative price of $252.2 per ton, for barley - at a price of $165.4 per ton, and for corn - at $190.4 per ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.