Russia’s Customs Service proposes to introduce restrictions on gold exports by individuals

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service proposed introducing restrictions on exports of gold by individuals, Deputy Minister of Finance Alexey Moiseev said.

"The Federal Customs Service has made a proposal to introduce restrictions on the export of gold by individuals," he said.

Moiseev also noted that Russia is taking a number of measures to combat the illegal trade in precious metals, such as a ban on the export of scrap and waste precious metals, as well as an electronic system for marking and tracking legal gold.

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Finance announced that in the future it may restrict the export of precious metals from Russia by individuals if the volume exceeds the permissible limit. At the same time, there is no discussion of restricting or freezing the purchase and sale of gold by either individuals or legal entities.