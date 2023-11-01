Russia’s position on uranium market is hard to overestimate — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s position on the uranium market is difficult to overestimate, despite the competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the uranium market, yes, it is competitive. But in this case, the position of the Russian side on this market is very difficult to overestimate," he said, commenting on the intention of French President Emmanuel Macron to increase uranium exports from Kazakhstan to the EU.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Macron was going to agree on increasing uranium supplies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during his visit to the Central Asian republics on November 1-2.