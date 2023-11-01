Fortunes of Russia’s wealthiest rise by $23.3 bln since start of year — Bloomberg report

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The aggregate net worth of Russia's richest businesspeople has grown by more than $23.3 bln since the beginning of this year, according to the newly released Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

The index is calculated, in particular, based on the equity value of corporate shareholdings.

According to the BBI, since January 1, 2023, topping the list in terms of aggregate earnings has been Vagit Alekperov, founder of oil major Lukoil, whose earnings rose by $7.83 bln to reach a net worth of $23.2 bln. Co-founder of the EuroChem and SUEK companies Andrey Melnichenko has seen his personal fortune rise by $3.47 bln to $16.6 bln. Meanwhile, Russian gas producer Novatek shareholder Gennady Timchenko earned $3.31 bln to reach a total net worth of $15.1 bln.

In the meantime, the fortune of businessman Suleiman Kerimov saw the largest contraction as his fortune dropped by $1.55 bln to $7.44 bln.

Bloomberg has been publishing the Billionaires Index since March 2012. It includes information about the net worth of the 500 richest people on the planet.