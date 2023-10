MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The dollar dropped to 92 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since August 2, 2023, according to market data.

The dollar had lost 0.92% to 92 rubles but recovered later to 92.15 rubles (-0.77%).

The euro dropped by 0.79% to 97.87 rubles at the same time, and the yuan stood at 12.55 rubles, down -0.71%.