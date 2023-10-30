Italian imports from Russia plummeting in annual terms — statistics

ROME, October 30. /TASS/. Italian imports from Russia fell in September 2023 by 86.2% year on year, the Italian national statistical agency (Istat) reported.

Russian exports to Italy contracted by more than 90% in August, according to statics. The progressive decline of imports started in March 2022 and dropped by more than 60% annually by December 2022.

Imports from non-EU countries declined overall in September, Istat said. Exports of China to Italy dropped by 34.4% and exports from non-OPEC lost 36%. Imports from the US gained 14.4% at the same time. Italian exports also declined in the same period, by 14% to China, by 12.1% to OPEC countries, and by 11.9% to the US.

"In annual terms, the decline in exports covers almost all main non-EU partners and is explained by more than a third by the contraction of sales to the US, while the drop in total imports depends on lowered procurements in Russia, China, and OPEC countries," Istat said.