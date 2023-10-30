Aeroflot resumes flights to Makhachkala — airline

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Aeroflot airline is resuming flights to Makhachkala, the air carrier announced.

"Flights SU1056/1057 and SU1058/1059 for October 30, 2023 on the route Moscow - Makhachkala - Moscow, as well as all subsequent flights will be operated to/from the airport of the capital of Dagestan," the press service said.

Riots at Makhachkala airport on October 29 occurred due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the worsening situation in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and onto the airfield, and were later forced out by law enforcement officers. According to the latest data, more than 20 people were injured, including police officers, and 60 rioters were detained. Dagestani authorities and religious leaders condemned the incident, linking it with a provocation.