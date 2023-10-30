Russian nuclear equipment delivered to power plant site in Egypt — contractor

CAIRO, October 30. /TASS/. Nuclear equipment for the second power generating unit of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) under construction in Egypt was delivered to the construction site, Russian nuclear power equipment exporter Atomstroyexport (ASE), the El Dabaa NPP’s general design contractor and overall contractor, reported on its official website.

The melt trap acceptance ceremony was held on October 25. "The next key event for our project took place; the second oversize process equipment piece arrived at the El Dabaa NPP building site. Installation of the melt trap at the first power generating unit kicked off in early October, and the second trap will be installed in the design position after passing inspection. This will take place by the end of the year," ASE Vice President Alexey Kononenko said.

The cargo lot containing three main components of the melt trap was dispatched from Russia on October 17 and was delivered ahead of time. The total weight of the cargo was 455 metric tons.

El Dabaa is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt to be built by Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom, of which ASE is a subsidiary.