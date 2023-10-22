Gazprom to supply extra gas volumes to Hungary during upcoming winter

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Gazprom will supply additional volumes of gas to Hungary during the upcoming winter on a regular basis. This year Gazprom has already delivered 1.3 bln cubic meters of gas to Hungary additionally, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller said in an interview to journalist Pavel Zarubin for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Considerable additional volumes to the Hungarian market. This year additional volumes have already reached 1.3 bln cubic meters of gas. And we have an agreement that we will supply additional volumes in the autumn-winter period of the upcoming winter on a regular basis," he said.