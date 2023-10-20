Kazakhstan follows principle of ensuring free movement of goods in trade with Russia

ASTANA, October 20. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities stick to the principle of ensuring free movement of goods in trade with Russia, with no export bans in place, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev told a briefing.

"Our approaches are clearly stated by the Agreement on the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union. This implies ensuring four freedoms. The freedom of movement of goods is one of the key freedoms, which is why my statement that today we have no bans against Russia regarding [movement] of goods is responsible and legally warranted," he said when asked about trade with Russia.

Meanwhile the minister noted that trade in goods that are eligible for export control, is conducted in accordance with Kazakhstan’s international obligations. "We have no bans on export to the Russian Federation. Trade turnover is rising. We clearly observe our liabilities within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. At the same time, we observe our international obligations as we are members of the international community," he explained, adding that export control is relating to national competence.

The press service of Kazakhstan’s Trade and Integration Ministry said earlier that no bans had been imposed on export of any goods from Russia due to anti-Russia sanctions. Trade relations between Kazakhstan and Russia is regulated in full concordance with the provisions of the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union.