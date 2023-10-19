Rosneft CEO sees new possibilities for direct investment in Russian, Chinese energy

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. Direct investments in energy may mark a milestone in Sino-Russian cooperation, with new possibilities for this emerging now, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin said.

Energy accounts for more than 75% of Russian exports to China, he said. "I believe that direct investment in energy and related sectors of the economy as a privilege for our Chinese partners, with new possibilities opening for them in the current environment, may become a milestone in cooperation between our countries," he said at the Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum.

"Russia intends to continue deepening cooperation with the Chinese side across the chain of value creation in energy and related sectors, including technologies, equipment supplies and financing of projects. I am convinced that the potential of our cooperation is huge, and we are only at the initial stage of its implementation," Sechin noted.