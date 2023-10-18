Share of payments in national currencies between Russia, China totals 90% — minister

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The share of payments in national currencies between Russia and China totals 90%, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a commentary for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Already 90%, with the yuan to a greater extent, though the ruble’s role is not minor here either," according to an excerpt of the commentary published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said in September that Russia was equally developing trade turnover in national currencies with other states as well, while the yuan was also used for trade with third countries.

The share of trade in national currencies between Russia, China, India and Iran is on the rise, with the process of abandoning the dollar expected to continue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier.