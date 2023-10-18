Silk Road Fund to receive additional funding worth almost $11 bln — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. The Silk Road Fund will receive additional funding worth 80 bln yuan (around $10.9 bln at the current exchange rate), the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said.

"The Silk Road Fund’s capital will increase by 80 bln yuan," he said at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The funds will be spent on supporting joint construction of the One Belt and One Road Initiative’s projects, the Chinese leader added.

The Silk Road Fund was set up on December 29, 2014. It supports infrastructure projects and facilitates easing of trade cooperation within the One Belt and One Road Initiative. The fund’s capital totals around $40 bln and 100 bln yuan (around $13.6 bln).