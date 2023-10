MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.16% to 3,252.31 points and the RTS index added 0.3% and reached 1,049.91 points on Wednesday.

As of 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index reached 3,255.13 points (+0.25%) and the RTS index grew by 0.35% to 1,050.41 points.

The dollar fell by 0.12% to 97.59 rubles and the euro reached 103.27 rubles (-0.25%), while the yuan added 0.07% to 13.33 rubles.