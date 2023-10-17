Russian Media Group to launch streaming platform in November — executive

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Media Group will launch a single streaming platform in November, with a separate representation for each radio station of the group, Executive Director Dmitry Mednikov told TASS.

"We will launch a fundamentally new streaming platform in several weeks. I believe it will become operational in mid-November," Mednikov said.

The system will operate in way that operations will follow a single model in terms of technology but users will be able to listen to the music of the exact brand they are accustomed to, the senior executive said. These are Russian Radio, Monte Carlo, Hit FM, DFM, and Radio Maximum.

"We are forming five streaming platforms according to the direction of our brands in terms of representation in the external environment. It is not ruled out that we will launch over time a single porta providing access to all the music. Nevertheless, we are developing now the directions of our existing brands with a single technology platform - the streaming system is common, the navigation system is similar, registrations can be end-to-end ones, the media bank is common and the interface has stylistic difference for each [radio] station," Mednikov noted.

The new streaming platform will enable new approaches to forming play lists and calculate popularity. It can be installed at any device enabling listening to the music, the senior executive said.

"Probably this is not the streaming platform of the level of Spotify or other giants but it is definitely close to them as regards the technology standard," Mednikov added.