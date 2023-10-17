Used car sales on the rise in Russia — statistics

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Used car sales in Russia edged up by 10.9% in September 2023 year on year to 509,500, the Autostat analytical agency said.

4.3 mln used cars were sold in total in Russia in January - September 2023, which is 23.6% higher than in the like period of 2022.

"In September 2023, Russians purchased 509,500 used cars. This is 10.9% more than in the like month of the last year," the agency said.

The Russian car brand Lada traditionally tops the list, with 115,300 used cars sold in September in the Russian market (+8.4% year on year) and 931,500 cars sold in nine months of this year, up 8.6%.

Toyota ranks second (59,100 cars sold in September, with the increase by 13.7%, and 517,600 vehicles sold within nine months, plus 34.8%).

Kia is third. Sales of used cars of this company gained 11.4% annually in September to 27,900 units and 32% in January - September to 245,300 cars.

The most popular used car model for sale was Ford Focus, followed by Lada 2114 and Kia Rio.