Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover up 23.5% in 9M 2023 — statistics

BAKU, October 16. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $3.134 bln in January-September 2023, with the upsurge by 23.5% year on year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia totaled $864 mln in nine months of this year (up 37.7% year on year), while imports from Russia gained 18.8% to reach $2.27 bln.

Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy and Turkey, with the share of trade operations with Russia accounting for 8.01% of the republic’s total foreign trade turnover, according to the customs service. At the same time, Russia tops the list of countries, whose products are imported by Azerbaijan.

In 2022, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 23.9% and amounted to $3.71 bln. The share of trade operations with Russia stood at 7.04% of the total foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan last year.