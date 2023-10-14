G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit calls for grain deal revival by meeting Russia’s terms

NEW DELHI, October 14. /TASS/. The G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) has called for the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by implementing all its terms, including unimpeded exports of food and fertilizers from Russia, according to the joint statement adopted at the ninth P20 summit.

"We appreciate the efforts of Turkiye (Turkey - TASS) and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements consisting of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food Products and Fertilizers to the World Markets and the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports (Black Sea Initiative), and call for their full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa," the statement said.