Gazprom Neft to keep oil production plan at last-year level — CEO

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has not revised oil refining plans for this year due to export constraints in Russia and plans to keep it at the last-year level, CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"It will be in conformity to last-year refining. If deviations occur, they will be insignificant. As regards engine fuel, its production volume has even been increased," the chief executive said.

Gazprom Neft at the same time has not changed refining plans due to the limitation of fuel exports from Russia and corporate refineries have not been overstocked, Dyukov noted.

